COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the twin infants rescued during an Ohio Amber Alert last month has died, according to a family spokesperson.

From left to right: Kason Ky’air Thomas. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

Ky’air Thomas died in Columbus around midnight on Saturday after Columbus police received reports of a child not breathing, according to a division spokesperson. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

About one month ago, Ky’air and his brother Kason — 5 months old at the time — were safely returned home after being abducted from the Short North on Dec. 19, when the children’s mother’s running car was stolen outside a Donato’s restaurant.

A few hours later, Ky’air was found in a parking lot at Dayton International Airport, but there was no sign of Kason.

On Dec. 22, police announced the arrest of the suspect in the case, Nalah Jackson, but still no word on if Kason had been found, until just a few hours later, when the boy was discovered inside the stolen vehicle outside of a Papa John’s pizza restaurant in Indianapolis.

Jackson is facing kidnapping charges, both at the local and federal levels.