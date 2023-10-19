NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Fourteen cows died after a tractor-trailer rolled over Thursday morning on Interstate 84 in Connecticut, the state Department of Agriculture said.

The Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue said the tractor-trailer rolled over around 3:30 a.m. on an I-84 off-ramp in Newtown. Officials said the truck was carrying 44 cows when it rolled over.

State officials said eight cows died in the crash, and six were euthanized at the scene. Crews used the jaws of life on the two-story cattle pod to free the other 30 cows, which were evaluated by the state veterinarian and are doing well, according to state officials.

Officials say the truck was transporting the cows from Maine to Ohio.

The driver was not seriously injured, firefighters said. The off-ramp was shut down for hours but has since reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.