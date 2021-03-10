2 Indiana locations among dozens of Disney Stores set to close nationwide

Disney will close a pair of Indiana Disney Stores as the company looks to shutter dozens of locations across the U.S.

At least 60 North American Disney Stores will close as part of the company’s effort to reduce its brick-and-mortar footprint to concentrate on online sales.

According to the company’s website, stores at Castleton Square Mall in Indianapolis and Southlake Mall in Merrillville are slated to close “on or before” March 23.

Last week, the company said it would focus on providing a “more seamless, personalized and franchise-focused ecommerce experience through its shopDisney platform.”

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced retailers to make changes based on evolving consumer habits, is a major reason behind the change.

“While consumer behavior has shifted toward online shopping, the global pandemic has changed what consumers expect from a retailer,” said Stephanie Young, president, Consumer Products Games and Publishing.

“Over the past few years, we’ve been focused on meeting consumers where they are already spending their time, such as the expansion of Disney store shop-in-shops around the world. We now plan to create a more flexible, interconnected ecommerce experience that gives consumers easy access to unique, high-quality products across all our franchises.”

Disney fans will still be able to buy items at 600+ Disney Park stores, shop-in-shops, lifestyle and outlet locations, and third-party retailers, the company noted, as well as shopDisney.com.

Here’s the current list of U.S. closures, via Inside the Magic:

Arizona

Chandler

Glendale (Arrowhead)

Scottsdale

California

Arcadia (Westfield Santa Anita)

Mission Viejo

Montclair

Montebello

Roseville (Westfield Galleria)

Salinas (Northridge Mall)

San Diego (Fashion Valley Mall)

San Jose (Oakridge Mall)

Santa Monica

Colorado

Broomfield (Flatiron Crossing)

Florida

Miami (Aventura Mall)

Tampa (International Plaza)

Illinois

Chicago (State Street)

Rosemont (Fashion Outlets)

Indiana

Indianapolis (Castleton Square)

Merrillville (Southlake Mall)

Kansas

Overland Park (Oak Park Mall)

Maryland

Baltimore (White Marsh Mall)

Hanover (Arundel Mills)

Missouri

St. Louis

New Jersey

Freehold

New York

Riverhead Staten Island



Ohio

North Olmsted (Great Northern Mall)

Oregon

Portland (Clackamas Town Center)

Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh (South Hills Village)

Springfield

Tennessee

Knoxville (West Town Mall)

Texas

El Paso (Cielo Vista Mall)

Houston (Memorial City)

Houston (Willowbrook Mall)

Laredo (Mall Del Norteo)

San Antonio (Ingram Park Mall)

San Antonio (North Star Mall)

San Antonio (Rivercenter)