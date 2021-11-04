2 Iowa students charged with killing their teacher

This photo provided by the Fairfield (Iowa) Police Department shows Nohema Graber. Two teenagers are being charged as adults in the death of Nohema Graber, a Fairfield High School teacher, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office said, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (Fairfield (Iowa) Police Department via AP)

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (AP) — Two 16-year-old students are charged in the death of a high school Spanish teacher in southeast Iowa.

Jefferson County authorities say Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale are charged as adults with first-degree homicide and conspiracy to commit first-degree homicide in the death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber.

The Fairfield High School teacher was reported missing on Tuesday and her remains were found later that day at a park. Court filings say her body was found under a tarp and she suffered head trauma.

Graber taught Spanish at the school since 2012. Court documents indicate the suspects, who are students at Fairfield, do not yet have attorneys.

