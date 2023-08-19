NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two Tennesseans have been found safe after they were reported missing a week ago in Alaska, troopers announced on Friday.

Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, both of Nashville, were last seen on a hiking trail at Chena Hot Springs Resort in Fairbanks, Alaska, on Thursday, Aug. 10.

Bare and Hovsepian had previously checked into an Airbnb on Aug. 9 and were scheduled to check out two days later on Aug. 11, but never did. Investigators then learned that the couple left their personal belongings at the Airbnb and never made their return flight home, police in Fairbanks said.

The two were officially reported missing on Aug.12. Troopers launched a search and rescue operation in the area, using helicopters, small unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS), ATVs and K-9 teams.

On Friday, Aug. 18, Alaska Wildlife Troopers announced that Bare and Hovsepian were found safe a short distance away from the Chena Hot Springs Resorts.

Two hikers initially found Bare on a trail approximately 200 yards from the resort. He later explained to troopers that he had left Hovsepian to seek help.

Bare, who was uninjured, helped lead search teams to Hovsepian, who was found approximately three miles from the resort.

Both Bare and Hovsepian were evaluated by emergency medical personnel upon returning to the resort on Friday night.

The Alaska Wildlife Troopers thanked volunteer search teams and the Chena Hot Springs Resort for their assistance with the rescue operation. They did not disclose any other details of Bare and Hovsepian’s ordeal.