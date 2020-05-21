250 Victoria’s Secret, 50 Bath & Body Works stores to close permanently as pandemic hammers retailers

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 01: Signage for a Victoria’s Secret store stands in Midtown Manhattan, March 1, 2019 in New York City. Victoria’s Secret is closing 53 more stores, its parent company L Brands announced this week. The company is continue to lose ground in the market as more women desert the brand for lingerie startups and big retailers. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Two more notable retail chains will close some stores permanently after being hit hard during the coronavirus pandemic.

L Brands, parent company of Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works, will close about 300 stores in the U.S. and Canada, USA Today reported.

The company disclosed the move in an online posting about its quarterly earnings. L Brands plans to close about 250 Victoria’s Secret stores in the U.S. and Canada plus 50 Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S.

According to USA Today, L Brands’ total company sales dropped 37% in the quarter ending May 2. Almost all stores have been shut down since March 17 due to the pandemic.

It’s the latest blow to the retail sector this week. Pier 1 Imports announced plans to close its remaining stores and liquidate after failing to find a buyer. J.C. Penney said it would close more than 240 stores as part of its bankruptcy restructuring plan.