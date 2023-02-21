CHICAGO — Three died, including a baby girl, after six people were shot Sunday night on I-57.

Illinois State Police and Chicago police responded to calls of a shooting near 111th and Bishop Street northbound around 10:37 p.m. A white Ford Escape, riddled with bullet holes, the unfortunate sign of the tragedy authorities investigated late into the night.

A total of six people were shot. One of the victims has been identified as 1-year-old A-mara Hall, the medical examiner’s office said.

Two males, later identified as 13-year-old William Smith and 19-year-old Nasir Hall, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Montessori School of Englewood released the following statement on William:

With a heavy heart, I must inform you that we lost one of our own. William Smith’s father confirmed that he was a victim of the horrific shooting on Sunday evening on the expressway. His homegoing was shared, unfortunately, by some of his siblings. As we all know, Will loved to wear his hood up despite our most significant attempts to have him put it down. He knew who to trust and how to engage in authentic relationships. He was looked up to by his peers, who appreciated his wiry sense of humor. He devoured The Outsiders in two days and was currently making his way through the Trevor Noah book, Born a Crime. William was wise beyond his years and had formed a deep understanding of our world and his place in it. Unfortunately, he never got to use his wisdom and intelligence to change the world; we would have expected nothing less from our William. He will be deeply mourned and missed by the TMSOE Community, and his passing will leave a hole that cannot be filled. I appreciate all of the work that the staff at TMSOE does to build trusting relationships with their students and know that Will had a connection to and belonged to his school.

CPD said in addition to Hall and Smith, one other child was shot. Their condition is not available at this time.

Another victim that was transported was a 19-year-old woman. Her condition is also unclear.

Donavan Price with Street Pastors told WGN News that he consoled the mother of the 13-year-old boy Sunday night.

“This is probably the most conflicting and confusing story that I’ve been around,” Price said. “Just confusion and sadness…”

Community activist Andrew Holmes shared with the public that a $7,000 cash reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

“This family is traumatized. The grandmother is still in the hospital. You have a 14 and 19-year-old who lost their life due to senseless gun violence and negligence,” Holmes said. “We don’t know if this weapon had a switch on it or not but I do know that it’s multiple shooters and we need the public’s help in giving up information on the color of this vehicle.”

I-57 reopened just after 4:30 a.m. after being closed for several hours between 127th and 111th.