4-year-old child killed, 4 other people hurt in Ohio shooting

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – According to Struthers police, a 4-year-old child is dead and four other people have been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds following a shooting in the city early Monday morning.

One of the victims is in critical condition. The suspect ran away and police are still looking for him.

The shooting happened at 111 Perry St. around 2 a.m.

Struthers police have not given a description of the suspect yet, other than that he’s a man.

Officers say nothing was stolen so they don’t think it was a robbery attempt, but they are still investigating.

The Youngstown Police Department is helping with the case.