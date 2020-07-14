Actress Lori Loughlin, husband ask for bail reductions

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband asked for reductions of their bail in the college admissions scandal.

The request comes ahead of their Aug. 21 sentencing in the case. Both Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, are free on $1 million bonds secured by property.

The couple asked for it to be reduced to unsecured, $100,000 bonds and requested that the lien be removed from their home.

They admitted they paid $500,000 to get their two daughters into USC as fake crew team members. Both pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge.

Under their plea agreement, Loughlin will get two months in prison while Giannulli will be sentenced to five months. Both will be required to do community service and pay fines as well.