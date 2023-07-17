SANDUSKY, Ohio (WHTM) – We’re used to humans on roller coasters, but sometimes animals want to join in on the fun.

A duck found its way onto the Millennium Force roller coaster at the Cedar Point amusement park in Ohio last week.

According to Cedar Point spokesperson Tony Clark, the park believes the duck got onto the coaster train while the ride was in progress.

“It appears the duck may have flown into the ride vehicle at some point while it was in operation,” Clark said.

The park believes that once the ride ended, a guest exiting the train removed the duck before the park’s maintenance team could arrive.

“That particular guest made the choice to immediately take the duck with her,” Clark said.

There was no word on whether anyone (or the duck) was injured due to the incident nor on what happened to the duck after it was removed from the ride.

Millennium Force opened in 2000 and reaches speeds of 93 mph and has been ranked as one of the best roller coasters in the world, according to the Golden Ticket Awards.