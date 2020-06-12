After cancellations of ‘Cops,’ ‘Live PD,’ kids’ show ‘Paw Patrol’ draws social media ire

As protests over racial inequality and police brutality continue across the U.S., the TV landscape is changing.

The Paramount Network canceled Cops this week. A&E also canceled its popular show Live PD.

Could Paw Patrol be next?

The animated series follows the story of six rescue dogs who work with a boy named Ryder to protect the community. One of those dogs is Chase, a police officer.

On June 2, the show’s Twitter account said it was muting its content until June 7 to bring attention to the protests and allow black voices to be heard.

In solidarity of #amplifymelanatedvoices we will be muting our content until June 7th to give access for Black voices to be heard so we can continue to listen and further our learning. #amplifyblackvoices pic.twitter.com/NO2KeQjpHM — PAW Patrol (@pawpatrol) June 2, 2020

But other Twitter users had a few suggestions for the show, which hasn’t tweeted a post since the original tweet.

One user called for Paw Patrol to be defunded, while another suggested that the police dog should be euthanized.

Other users defended the cartoon, saying it’s a children’s show that tries to reinforce positive role models for kids.