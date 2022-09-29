SALEM, Mass. — You don’t necessarily need any magic to book a stay at the Sanderson sisters’ cottage, but you will need a bit of luck.

Airbnb and the devilish trio are inviting guests to for an enchanting stay at a creaky cottage to help celebrate the release of Disney’s “Hocus Pocus 2.”

The home, nestled in a remote wooded area of Salem, Massachusetts, has been recreated as though it’s been frozen in time for the last 300 years.

While there, guests can dabble in the dark arts by taking a peek at the Sanderson sisters’ ancient spellbook, visit some of Salem’s most haunted properties, and view a special screening of “Hocus Pocus 2.”

Credit: Helynn Ospina

Credit: Helynn Ospina



Credit: Helynn Ospina

Two guests can book a stay on October 20 for just $31.

Transportation is not included, so you will need your own broomstick (or plane) to get to and from Salem.

The booking for the spooky stay opens at 1 p.m. (Eastern) on Wednesday, October 12.

You can look at the listing here.

“Hocus Pocus 2” premieres on Disney+ on Friday, September 30.