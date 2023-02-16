ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An Alaska woman entered a guilty plea Wednesday for her role in a 2019 murder that has ties to an Indiana man.

According to the Alaska Department of Law, 22-year-old Denali Brehmer pleaded guilty to murder in the first degree in connection to the death of 19-year-old Cynthia Hoffman.

Prosecutors said Hoffman was shot in the back of the head and thrown into a river after being bound by duct tape on June 2, 2019.

Darin Schilmiller

Brehmer, along with two other Alaska residents, reportedly carried out the murder after meeting Indiana resident Darin Schilmiller online. Schilmiller posed as a millionaire and said he would pay Brehmer at least $9 million to kill someone and send him videos and pictures as proof, according to the Alaska Department of Law.

Brehmer and Hoffman were best friends before the murder, according to court documents.

While the guilty plea for murder in the first degree was accepted, the judge dismissed conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree, solicitation of murder in the first degree, tampering with physical evidence and two charges of murder in the second degree.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for August. Brehmer could receive a sentencing from anywhere from 30 to 99 years.