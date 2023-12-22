ISLAMABAD (AP) — In a surprise ruling, Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Friday ordered the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and one of his party deputies on bail in a case involving the revelation of official secrets after his ouster last year.

But Khan — currently serving a three-year sentence in jail in a graft case — won’t be freed right away because he still faces two other corruption cases.

Khan faces possible death if he is found guilty of revealing official secrets. Khan is accused of revealing a classified cable that was sent to Islamabad by Pakistan’s ambassador in Washington when the former premier was in power. Khan says he didn’t disclose the exact content of the cable.

Khan and Qureshi have been asked to submit surety bonds of 1 million rupees (about $3,600) to secure bail.

Friday’s ruling, which Khan’s defense team viewed as a legal victory and a political boost, was issued over charges of the former premier revealing state secrets when he waved an allegedly confidential document, dubbed Cipher, last year at a rally following his ouster from power. The document hasn’t been made public.

“The court’s order is proof enough that the charges against Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi were fabricated,” Khan lawyer Salman Safdar said. Qureshi is a senior vice president at Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

Pakistan’s government said the Cipher document was diplomatic correspondence between the Pakistani ambassador to Washington and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad. Khan confirmed the correspondence and insisted his ouster was a conspiracy by the United States, his successor Shehbaz Sharif, and the Pakistani military — accusations that they have all denied.

The judges of the Supreme Court concluded in their ruling that there wasn’t enough evidence that Khan revealed official secrets while waiving the document.

This came two days after his party announced that Khan would run in Pakistan’s upcoming parliamentary election from prison. According to Pakistani election laws, Khan can submit his nomination papers as his appeal against his conviction in the graft case is yet to be decided on.

Analysts said the surprise development could help his party to win the election, which will be held on Feb. 8.

Khan has had almost no contact with the outside world since he was imprisoned in August. Over the weekend, Khan for the first time used artificial intelligence to deliver a speech to his supporters.

The Cipher case trial is being held in Adiyala prison in the garrison city of Rawalpindi where Khan is jailed. Only his legal team is allowed to attend court hearings, as authorities say the case is too sensitive.

Khan pleaded not guilty when he was indicted last week.

The court is expected to conclude the hearing and announce the verdict early next year.

Khan’s main political rival is Nawaz Sharif, a three-time former prime minister, who self-exiled and recently returned to Pakistan after having corruption charges overturned. Nawaz plans to run for a seat in the parliament in an effort aimed at becoming a prime minister for the fourth time.