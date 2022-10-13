BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Two police officers were fatally shot and a third wounded while responding to a domestic violence call in Connecticut, authorities said Thursday, amid an exceptionally violent week for officers across the country.

The suspected shooter was also killed, and the shooter’s brother was wounded in the gunfire Wednesday night in Bristol, state police said. The wounded officer was taken to a hospital with “serious injuries.”

Officers responded to the domestic violence call at about 10:30 p.m., and were met by an individual outside the home, Sgt. Christine Jeltema of the state police said.

“Shots were fired, fatally wounding one officer on scene,” Jeltema said.

A second officer died at a hospital, and the third officer taken to a hospital underwent surgery.

Authorities did not say who fired all of the fatal shots. Jeltema said the investigation was in preliminary stages.

Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould said the slain officers were Sgt. Dustin Demonte, 35, and Officer Alex Hamzy, 34. Gould said Officer Alex Iarato, 26, was recovering.

“Words cannot express the sadness and grief that brings me before you this morning,” the police chief said. “Sadly, we lost two exceptional Bristol police officers, and a third was seriously injured as a result of senseless violence.”

Gould said Demonte was a graduate of Central Connecticut State University and was hired by the department in 2012. He was a decorated officer who was co-recipient of the 2019 Officer of the Year award. Demonte left a wife and two children, with another child on the way, the chief said. He is also survived by his parents, a brother and a sister.

Hamzy was raised in Bristol and graduated from Bristol Eastern High School in 2006, Gould said. He is survived by his wife, parents and two sisters.

“To our fallen officers’ families, we will never forget the sacrifice your loved ones have made,” Gould said. “We are here for you and we will continue to be here for you.”

Danny Rodriguez, who lives across the street from the shooting scene, said he was outside at about 10:30 p.m. when he heard more than 30 gunshots. He also heard a woman screaming “you … killed them!”

“It was so loud and crazy,” Rodriguez said.

State police tweeted that a procession would escort the fallen officers from Bristol Hospital to the state medical examiner’s office in Farmington, about 9 miles (14 kilometers) away.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said he was directing flags in the state to be lowered to half staff in honor of the officers, who he said were killed while responding to a domestic violence call.

“This is a senseless tragedy, and my prayers are with their families, loved ones, and fellow officers,” Lamont said.

The officers were shot during an especially violent week for police in the United States. On Tuesday night in Mississippi, Greenville Police Department Detective Myiesha Stewart was killed and several other people were injured by gunfire as she and other officers responded to a call, authorities said.

Early Wednesday, three Philadelphia police officers were shot and wounded at a home and a suspect was killed when a SWAT team tried to arrest the man wanted on a homicide charge, police said. And in Decatur, Illinois, two police officers conducting a traffic stop were shot and wounded early Wednesday by a motorist who died after officers returned fire, police said.

Late Wednesday, a sheriff’s deputy in central Florida was shot in the chest while investigating a report of a family disturbance at a home. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the deputy was “saved” by his bulletproof vest.

Bristol, Connecticut, is located about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of Hartford.

_______

Associated Press writer Karen Matthews contributed to this report from New York City.