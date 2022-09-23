For the last decade, the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show has become synonymous with the big game.

Get ready for a change this season, as Apple Music takes over the title sponsorship.

The 2023 Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, will mark the first-ever Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Before Pepsi inked a decade-long deal with the NFL as title sponsor, the halftime spectacle bounced around from sponsor to sponsor, with companies like Coca-Cola, Bridgestone, AT&T and E-Trade putting their names on the show.

Pepsi started its ten-show run as a title sponsor in 2013 and announced earlier this year that it wouldn’t return for 2023.

That opened the door for Apple Music, which signed a multiyear partnership with the NFL. The league announced the deal at midnight Friday, not long after Thursday night’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns concluded.

“Music and sports hold a special place in our hearts, so we’re very excited Apple Music will be part of music and football’s biggest stage,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “We’re looking forward to even more epic performances next year and beyond with the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.”

The NFL said more than 120 million viewers tuned in to last year’s halftime show, which featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

Now, it’s Apple Music’s turn to put on a show.

“We are proud to welcome Apple Music to the NFL family as our new partner for the iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show,” said Nana-Yaw Asamoah, SVP of Partner Strategy for the NFL, in a statement. “We couldn’t think of a more appropriate partner for the world’s most-watched musical performance than Apple Music, a service that entertains, inspires, and motivates millions of people around the world through the intersection of music and technology.”

This year’s headline performer hasn’t been announced. Super Bowl LVII will be played on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.