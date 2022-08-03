INDIANAPOLIS — Could it be true? Yes! McDonald’s beloved bagel sandwiches are available to order again for a limited time.

Many Facebook users across central Indiana are reporting ordering McDonalds’ popular breakfast item, the bagel sandwich, Wednesday.

Here are the location which Facebook users are claiming they were able to snag the sandwich from:

I-74 and Post Road

Southport and I-65

I-70 and Mount Comfort

21st and Shadeland

East Street on the southside

Madison and Edgewood

Castleton

Brookville Road

Worthsville Road in Greenwood

Holt and Shadeland

Sunnyside Road in Lawrence

Independence Drive on 31

East 10th Street

52nd and Keystone

County Line and Madison in Greenwood

Southport and Gray Road

South Franklin and East Southport

Please let us know if you know of any other locations! Contact us at: wxinweb@nexstar.tv

Many Facebook users commented on the posts in local chatters saying they were able to order off of the McDonald’s app and third-party delivery apps like DoorDash, as well.







Some commenters are claiming that the meal is not on the drive thru menu and you have to explicitly ask for it.

We reached out to McDonald’s to confirm and they confirmed that the Steak Egg & Cheese, Bacon Egg & Cheese, and Sausage Egg and Cheese are back in Indiana and Southwest Michigan locations for a limited time.