INDIANAPOLIS — Could it be true? Yes! McDonald’s beloved bagel sandwiches are available to order again for a limited time.
Many Facebook users across central Indiana are reporting ordering McDonalds’ popular breakfast item, the bagel sandwich, Wednesday.
Here are the location which Facebook users are claiming they were able to snag the sandwich from:
- I-74 and Post Road
- Southport and I-65
- I-70 and Mount Comfort
- 21st and Shadeland
- East Street on the southside
- Madison and Edgewood
- Castleton
- Brookville Road
- Worthsville Road in Greenwood
- Holt and Shadeland
- Sunnyside Road in Lawrence
- Independence Drive on 31
- East 10th Street
- 52nd and Keystone
- County Line and Madison in Greenwood
- Southport and Gray Road
- South Franklin and East Southport
Please let us know if you know of any other locations! Contact us at: wxinweb@nexstar.tv
Many Facebook users commented on the posts in local chatters saying they were able to order off of the McDonald’s app and third-party delivery apps like DoorDash, as well.
Some commenters are claiming that the meal is not on the drive thru menu and you have to explicitly ask for it.
We reached out to McDonald’s to confirm and they confirmed that the Steak Egg & Cheese, Bacon Egg & Cheese, and Sausage Egg and Cheese are back in Indiana and Southwest Michigan locations for a limited time.