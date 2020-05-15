BBB issues warning about activation fee scam aimed at Roku users

The Better Business Bureau is warning of a scam aimed at Roku users.

The BBB said complaints have been filed in 25 states about a company called CaliGeeks, Inc.

According to the BBB, customers said CaliGeeks misled them into paying an unnecessary “activation fee” for their Roku devices.

The company has received 45 complaints in the last year, according to its BBB profile page. The business has received an “F” rating.

Customers said they received an error message while trying to activate their Roku-enabled smart TVs and were directed to call CaliGeeks.

When they did that, CaliGeeks employees posted as authorized agents or employees for Roku. The customers were then told to pay an activation free ranging from $79.99 to $249.99 to have their devices “activated.”

There’s a major problem with that: Roku doesn’t charge any sort of activation fee for its devices.

“During the setup of a new smart TV, I was scammed by a ‘look-alike’ fraudulent company,” said a complainant from Mansfield, Ohio. “I am a trusting person…but situations like this really hurt society.”

Roku specifically said on its website that customers don’t need to pay any fees to enable their devices. Customers asked to do so should ignore those requests.

If you paid a third-party service to activate or access a Roku device, here are the steps you should take:

If you see an error message, make sure that you are calling Roku and work with them directly

If you believe that you have interacted with a fraudulent website, email Roku (customer.advocate@roku.com)

Call your credit card company to request that charges be reversed

Check your bank and credit card statements for inaccuracies

Remove any software that the third-party may have installed on your devices and run a malware scan

Change any passwords for programs that you used on these devices, including the password to access your Roku.com account

File a complaint with Better Business Bureau to alert BBB of the occurrence

File a complaint with Federal Trade Commission

Be sure to include the following information in any complaint: the website address of any fraudulent website, any phone numbers that you were prompted to call, details about how you were approached to pay the fee to install your Roku device.