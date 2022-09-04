NEW YORK CITY (US NEWS) — Bed Bath & Beyond’s Chief Financial Officer fell to his death from the 18th floor of New York City’s “Jenga” tower (Tribeca skyscraper) Friday afternoon, according to media reports.

The CFO’s name is Gustavo Arnal, 52. Arnal joined BBB in 2020 and previously worked as a CFO for Avon in London, according to this LinkedIn profile.

According to the New York Post, NYPD was called to the 50 block of Leonard Street near Church Street around 1 p.m. ET Friday where an unidentified man was pronounced dead.

Arnal’s death comes just after the company announced it would close 150 stores, cut jobs, and overhaul its merchandising strategy in attempt to save the business.