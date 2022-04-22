Multiple models of air fryers sold by Best Buy are the subject of a recall.

Best Buy has received 68 reports from the U.S. and 36 from Canada of the air fryers catching fire, melting or burning. The problems resulted in seven reports of minor property damage, along with two reports of injuries, one of which involved a child, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall includes Insignia-branded digital air fryers, analog air fryers and digital air fryer ovens. The products have the following model numbers:

United States

NS-AF32DBK9

NS-AF32MBK9

NS-AF50MBK9

NS-AF53DSS0

NS-AF53MSS0

NS-AF55DBK9

NS-AFO6DBK1

NS-AFO6DSS1

Canada

NS-AF32MBK9-C

NS-AF50DBK0-C

NS-AF50MBK9-C

NS-AF53MSS0-C

NS-AF55DBK9-C

NS-AFO6DSS1-C

Each unit bears the brand name “Insignia” on the front. Labels on the underside of each unit also identify them as Insignia products. The cooking chamber capacities range from 3.4 to 10 quarters. The products have either plastic or plastic and stainless-steel bodies in black and stainless-steal finishes.

They were sold nationwide and online from November 2018 through February 2022 and retailed between $30 and $150. Online venders included bestbuy.com, ebay.com and google.com.

Customers should stop using the products immediately and return them to Best Buy for a refund, which will come in the form of a credit that can be used at Best Buy stores or bestbuy.com.

The affected models

The chain plans to contact customers who’ve bought the products to arrange returns. Customers will receive a credit of $50 or the amount on the receipt if higher; customers don’t need a receipt to get the $50 credit, the company said.

Customers with questions can visit insigniaairfryerrecall.expertinquiry.com or call Best Buy at 800-566-7498 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. They can also visit bestbuy.com/productrecalls.