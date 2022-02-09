WASHINGTON (WTVO) — To limit infections among drug users, the Biden administration is creating a $30 million grant program for non-profits to buy crack pipes.

It will provide funds to local governments and non-profits to distribute clean pipes to help make drug use safer for addicts, according to Newsweek.

The program is overseen by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and a spokesperson said that it will supply smoking kits for users to smoke illicit substances such as crystal methamphetamine and crack cocaine. The kits reportedly aim to reduce the risk of infections for people who smoke these substances with glass pipes.

Biden’s executive order, issued January 20th, 2021, said that “the Federal Government should pursue a comprehensive approach to advancing equity for all, including people of color and others who have been historically underserved, marginalized, and adversely affected by persistent poverty and inequality.”

Selling or distributing drug paraphernalia is against federal law, unless authorized by the government. Funding for the program comes from Democrat’s American Rescue Plan.