WASHINGTON — A Bloomington man was ordered to pay more than $3,000 and spend a year on probation for vandalizing the Washington Monument earlier in 2022.

Shaun Deaton, 44, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court on a charge of destruction of federal property.

Court documents indicated Deaton traveled to Washington, DC on September 20, 2022 and used to red paint to write a profane message on the base of the Washington Monument.

Investigators said he still had the paint brush in his hand when arrested, as well as red paint residue on his clothes and body.

Deaton was ordered to pay $3034.99 in restitution to the National Park Service for vandalizing the monument.