ATLANTA — A Bloomington, Indiana woman was revealed to be among the 23 people arrested Sunday following a violent protest at the future site of a police training center in Atlanta, Georgia.

Maggie June Gates booking photo

Atlanta police said Maggie June Gates, 25, was arrested and charged with domestic terrorism after what’s being called a “coordinated attack” on construction equipment and officers at the proposed Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

According to police, Gates was part of a group that wore black clothing and threw “large rocks, bricks, Molotov cocktails and fireworks” at police officers.

Several pieces of construction equipment were destroyed due to fires and vandalism.

While 35 people were initially detained, only 23 were arrested, including Gates.

Activists have called the future training center “cop city” and are largely opposed to the cutting down of trees that would have to happen to make room for the $90 million training center.

Gates and the other protestors appeared before a judge Tuesday. Only one person was granted bond, a lawyer for the Southern Poverty Law Center from Georgia.