Bremen, KY continuing to pick up, rebuild after ‘catastrophic’ storms

BREMEN, Ky. (WEHT)- It was all hands on deck in Bremen, one of the many western Kentucky communities hit hard by storms late Friday night and early Saturday morning, as Kentucky Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman visited to inspect storm damage and speak with local leaders.

Lt. Governor Coleman confirmed the number of fatalities within the Commonwealth rose to 80 Sunday, including 12 in Bremen alone. She says local leaders are appreciative of the assistance they’ve received from all levels of government, including from the state and federal levels.

Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Deputy Alex Piper described the storm as a “catastrophic event,” saying each day has been a “learning curve” as they try to clean up and rebuild. Piper says there is no way to prepare for such an event.

Volunteers like Drew Mendoza joined first responders to help in the cleanup efforts across Bremen. Mendoza came to the Bremen Fire Station on College St. Sunday with friends from his school days, saying picking up with friends “lightens it up a bit.” Mendoza is urging people to help out however they can, whether that’s coming to pick up, donating supplies, or simply praying for those who lost their lives, loved ones, or their livelihoods.

After witnessing the damage, Lt. Governor Coleman says seeing the volunteers and the outpouring of support from across the Commonwealth and the country makes her proud to be a Kentuckian.