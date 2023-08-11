DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you have wanted a Buc-ee’s closer, your wish will soon come true. Buc-ee’s is coming to Huber Heights!

According to a post from the Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore, the new Buc-ee’s location will sit at the intersection of OH-235 and I-70 in the northeast corner.

“You won’t have to drive to Kentucky now to get your beef jerky and brisket sandwiches,” Mayor Gore said. “Welcome to Huber Heights Buc-cee’s.”

(City of Huber Heights)

(City of Huber Heights)

Opening its first location in Texas in 1982, Buc’ee’s has focused its expansion on more locations in the state and then in the southeastern U.S.

Currently, the closest Buc-ee’s to the Miami Valley is located off I-75 in Richmond, Kentucky.

