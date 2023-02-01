It’s an activity that may have driven a wedge in millions of romantic relationships across the globe: assembling a piece of IKEA furniture.

FinanceBuzz wants to pay a couple $1,000 for putting their relationship to the test and building an entire IKEA bedroom set together.

The couple picked as the IKEA DIY duo must document the process from start-to-finish and work together to build each piece.

“We’ll use your market research to determine whether or not shoppers are getting their money’s worth by DIY-ing their own self-assembly furniture,” said FinanceBuzz.

The winning couple will also be given a $1,000 IKEA gift card to cover the cost of the bedroom set.

FinanceBuzz classifies a bedroom set as a bed, dresser, and nightstands. Based off IKEA’s website, you can get a TARVA bedroom set for $578.97, leaving you with enough money to get some extra furniture and home decor.

Interested couples can go here to fill out a form to apply. You must be 18+ years old and based in the U.S. Applications are due by February 14 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The contest is not endorsed by or affiliated with IKEA.

IKEA was founded in Älmhult, Sweden in 1943 and began as a mail order catalogue. In financial year 2021, the company made $45.68 billion in retail sales.