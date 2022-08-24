TANZANIA — You’re hiking Africa’s tallest mountain, you snap a beautiful photo and think, “Hmm, I really wish my internet peeps could see this right now.” Well now, they can.

That’s right, Mount Kilimanjaro now has internet access.

The Tanzanian government installed Wi-Fi access to the 30,000+ tourists that attempt the feat every year – hiking Africa’s tallest mountain, that is.

The service will be available at an altitude of 12,205 feet, according to Now This.

Nape Moses Nnauye, Tanzania’s minister of information and communication, tweeted the event and wrote that the hikers were “enjoying” the service so far.