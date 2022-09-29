Want to see your favorite team on the big screen?

Huddle up with AMC Theatres this season for Thursday Night Football.

The movie theater chain is showing Thursday’s NFL games at participating locations.

Tickets are free. From AMC:

Catch Thursday night pro football in stunning detail, on our big, beautiful screen. Secure your spot now for free and huddle up with your crew in a unique, family-friendly environment.

The schedule features tonight’s game between the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals, with “showtime” set for 8:15 p.m.

Several upcoming Thursday night games are scheduled at AMC, including the Oct. 6 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos.

It appears tickets are available about a week in advance for each game. Seating is limited and not all AMC locations are offering the games.

For example, in the Indy area, AMC Indianapolis 17 is the only location featuring the Miami and Cincy game, according to AMC’s website. Learn more here.