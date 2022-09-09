ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A rolled out a few new menu items just in time for the fall season.

Introducing the Autumn Spice milkshake! (Because pumpkin spice is too overrated, right?) The restaurant is also bringing back a favorite: the grilled spicy chicken sandwich.





“Guests love our milkshakes, especially our seasonal flavors, so we are excited to introduce the perfect treat to welcome the fall season,” said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A.

“We tested the Autumn Spice Milkshake last October in Salt Lake City, and we received an overwhelming amount of positive feedback which inspired our decision to launch this new milkshake nationwide. We’re eager for our Chick-fil-A milkshake enthusiasts to try the Autumn Spice Milkshake this fall!”

So get your spice on at your nearest Chick-fil-a and ring in the fall season!