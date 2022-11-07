If you absolutely flip for Greek yogurt, you may have what it takes to win Chobani’s Flip® Chief Flavor Taster contest.

The Greek yogurt company is holding a contest on TikTok to help celebrate National Greek Yogurt Day on November 9.

The winner will be gifted a trip to Chobani’s facility in Twin Falls, Idaho for themselves and one guest. They will also receive one month’s supply of Chobani Flip® yogurt and merchandise.

For more information about the Chobani® Flip® Chief Flavor Taster Contest, visit www.chobanicft.com

Chobani is asking people to enter via TikTok by posting a video ranking their top three Flip® flavors under the hashtag #ChobaniFlipCFT.

“TikTok is the perfect platform to run our Flip® Chief Flavor Taster Contest because it helps us reach a younger generation of Greek Yogurt consumers,” said Meredith Madden, chief marketing and category officer of Chobani.

The contest will be open through November 30. Chobani will announce the winner on its official TikTok channel sometime in December.

The official prize package has an approximate retail value of $2,500 and includes two roundtrip plane tickets to Twin Falls, Idaho and one double-occupancy hotel room for a two-night stay in Twin Falls.

According to Chobani, the difference between traditional yogurt and Greek yogurt is an additional step where cultured milk is strained — removing the excess liquid (whey). The resulting Greek yogurt is then thicker and has more protein than traditional yogurt.

Chobani says the yogurt business is an $8.6 billion a year industry. The company says it holds 20.8% market share for that same time period.