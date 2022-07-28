MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills (GM) is bringing the sweet with the heat for a spicy new take on Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

CinnaFuego Toast Crunch combines cinnamon with fiery spice for what General Mills say is an “absolutely absurd experience.”

The product will be sold in a resealable pouch to make for easier snacking but is still described as a cereal by GM.

“When we were thinking about what to do next, we realized snack time was a moment that could be spiced up. We can’t wait for CTC lovers to try CinnaFuego, and if they dare, eat it with some milk for breakfast,” said Mindy Murray, General Mills’ senior marketing communications manager.

CinneFuego Toast Crunch will be sold online at Walmart.com beginning Friday, August 12 while supplies last.