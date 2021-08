Comedian Kathy Griffin says she has lung cancer

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 01: Kathy Griffin speaks onstage during the 29th Annual PEN America LitFestGala at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on November 01, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for PEN America)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Comedian and actress Kathy Griffin has revealed she has stage 1 lung cancer.

She is having surgery Monday to have half of her left lung removed, she said in a morning tweet.

“Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked!” Griffin said. She added that she may not need chemotherapy or radiation once the surgery is complete.

“I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less […]I’m gonna be just fine,” she said.

Her announcement ended with a warning that the consequences of her diagnosis would have been even more serious if she had not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Griffin urged people to get regular medical checkups, saying, “It’ll save your life.”