NEW YORK — A Bulgarian woman referred to as the “Cryptoqueen” was added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list Thursday for allegedly defrauding investors of $4 billion through her cryptocurrency company.

Ruja Ignatova, age 42, is the only woman on the U.S. list. She replaced Octaviano Juarez-Corro, who was arrested in February.

Investigators claim that Ignatova and others began defrauding investigators from all over the world beginning in 2014. She was the founder of OneCoin Ltd. — a Bulgaria-based company that marketed a purported cryptocurrency — and served as OneCoin’s top leader through October of 2017.

Ignatova executed her scheme by making false statements and representations in order to solicit investments in OneCoin, the FBI explained. She is accused of instructing investors to transmit funds to OneCoin accounts in order to purchase OneCoin packages, leading them to send wire transfers representing investments.

A federal grand jury indicted Ignatova, and the U.S. District Court Southern District of New York issued a warrant for her arrest in October of 2017. In February of 2018, a superseding indictment was issued charging Ignatova with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to commit securities fraud and securities fraud.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to her arrest.

Ignatova traveled from Sofia, Bulgaria, to Athens, Greece, on October 25 of 2017 and may have traveled elsewhere after that, the FBI said. She may travel on a German passport to the United Arab Emirates, Bulgaria, Germany, Russia, Greece and Eastern Europe.

She is believed to travel with armed guards or associates and may altered her appearance through plastic surgery or other means, the FBI added.

Ignatova speaks Bulgarian, English and German, and her aliases include Dr. Ruja Ignatova, Ruja Plamenova Ignatova, Ruja P. Ignatova and “CryptoQueen.”

Anyone with information on Ignatova’s whereabouts should call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip on the FBI’s website at tips.fbi.gov.