DENVER — The daughters of a Colorado man once charged with first-degree murder after his wife went missing break their silence to say they believe he had nothing to do with her disappearance.

Barry Morphew was accused of killing his wife, former Alexandria, Indiana native Suzanne Morphew. Suzanne was reported missing on Mother’s Day in 2020 after leaving the family’s Maysville, Colorado home for a bike ride.

Suzanne Morphew (Courtesy Morphew Family)

Barry was arrested in May of 2021 and charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Last month, a judge dismissed the case against Barry Morphew at the prosecution’s request. The charges were dismissed “without prejudice,” meaning they can be filed again at a later date.

According to the Associated Press, the prosecution had the charges dropped after a judge prohibited them from presenting most of their key witnesses at the trial in retaliation for repeatedly failing to turn over evidence in Barry Morphew’s favor.

The couple’s two adult daughters Mallory and Macy Morphew appeared with their father in an interview on Good Morning America Friday in a show of support.

“It’s been an emotional rollercoaster, but we finally feel like we can take our first steps in healing which is such a blessing,” Mallory Morphew told GMA. “We just know our dad better than anyone else and we know he is not involved in her [our mom’s] disappearance.”

In this still image from video, Barry Morphew, center, appears in court in Salida, Colo., Thursday, May 6, 2021. Morphew was arrested on Wednesday, May 5, in connection with the disappearance of his wife, Suzanne Morphew, who was last seen a year ago on Mother’s Day, May 10, 2020. (KUSA via AP, Pool)

Barry Morphew’s attorney Iris Eytan plans to ask the state of Colorado to investigate 11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley and what they say is her mishandling of the case, reports the Colorado Springs Gazette.

“Prosecutors need to be held responsible, and they need to pay for the damage they’ve done to Barry which is frankly nearly irreparable because it is hard for anyone to believe that Barry is not who they claim he was,” Eytan said during the GMA’s televised interview.

Suzanne and Barry’s other daughter, Macy Morphew, also called out the prosecution during the GMA appearance, saying, “I just hope that Linda [Stanley] will step up to the plate and do everything she can to find our mom, because what they’ve done is not fair. And we’re never gonna stop looking for our mom.”

Suzanne Morphew’s body has never been found, although an April court filing showed prosecutors believe they are close to finding her remains.