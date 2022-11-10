Picture it: You’re walking through a retail store on November 1 and over the speakers, you hear those undeniable lyrics: “I don’t want a lot for Christmas, There is just one thing I need….”

The weeks between Halloween and Thanksgiving can be a source of a major holiday debate: how early is too early to put up Christmas decorations, break out the holiday tunes, and get in the Yuletide spirit?

Time2Play surveyed 2,000 Americans about the timing of decorating for the most wonderful time of the year.

If you live in the Midwest, chances are you either are or know someone who thinks the earlier the Christmas decorations go up, the better.

Time2Play

The poll found people in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Minnesota put up their mistletoe and lights more than four weeks before Christmas.

Not surprisingly, people living in the warmer states of Nevada, Arizona, Florida, Hawaii and Texas wait until a week or less to get their homes decorated for Santa and his reindeers.

The majority of residents said their decorations go up somewhere between two and four weeks before Christmas.

The poll also found more than 80% of participants thought stores put up their holiday decorations too early. On the other hand, most people had no issues with how long their neighbors keep up the decorations once Christmas has passed. Only 28.6% thought their neighbors should box up the holiday lights and tinsel sooner.

According to Time2Play, the average age of the survey’s respondents was 39.1 years. The average household income was $60,722.