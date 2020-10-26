Delta bans hundreds of passengers who refused to wear masks on flights

Delta Air Lines has added more than 400 people to its no-fly list because they didn’t follow its mask policy.

According to CNN, the airline’s list includes 460 people.

“As of this week, we’ve added 460 people to our no-fly list for refusing to comply with our mask requirement,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a message to employees.

Delta began requiring passengers to wear masks on flights on May 4, and all major airlines now have mask mandates for flights. Like with many mask policies, there are exceptions for eating and drinking.

In June, airlines agreed to ban passengers who refused to wear masks from future flights. However, CNN reported that the airlines aren’t sharing information with each other, meaning someone could be banned on Delta and still take an American Airlines flight or vice versa.

Airlines have said the mask policies are needed to protect the health and safety of passengers and crew. CDC guidance released earlier this month said travel can increase someone’s chance of getting and spreading coronavirus.

While the CDC isn’t mandating masks on flights, it “strongly recommends” masks for passengers and crew on public transportation.