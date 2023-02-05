INDIANAPOLIS – A 15-year-old Eagles super fan who lives in Indianapolis is headed to the Super Bowl thanks to generous donors, NFL players and Colts owner Jim Irsay.

Giovanni Hamilton has a podcast called “The Giovanni Show Podcast”. On Twitter, he said he talked his mom into letting him create a fundraiser. His goal was to get $18,000 to get tickets to see his Philadelphia Eagles play the Kansas City Chiefs in Arizona.

His mom wrote on the Crowdfunding page “Every week he works to make podcasts and cheer his team on through social media. He’s had so many medical struggles and football has always brought him through. Let’s get Gio to the Super Bowl in AZ!”

Fans raised enough money and Eagles player Zach Ertz and his foundation gave the Hamilton family two additional tickets so his brother and sister could go with him to the game.

Colts owner Jim Irsay got the Hamilton family hotel rooms in Phoenix. Gio wrote on Twitter thanking Irsay calling him “the best man”.

The Hamiltons moved from Philadelphia to Indianapolis in late 2021. Gio lives with Szhwartz-Jampel syndrome and has undergone 17 surgeries.

Super Bowl LVII is on February 12 in Arizona.