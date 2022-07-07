Addicted to McAlister’s sweet tea?

Mark your calendar for July 21, when 43 McAlister’s Deli locations around Indiana will give you an iced tea for Free Tea Day.

Customers can score a free 32 oz. tea on that day and choose from sweet tea, unsweet tea, tea/lemonade, half sweet/half unsweet or teas with flavored shots.

The deal is good for one free tea per customer, with a limit of four teas per order via McAlister’s website or app. The offer isn’t available through third-party delivery orders, the company said.

McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea was introduced over 30 years ago. It’s filtered with Orange Pekoe Black Tea leaves, sweetened and poured over ice, according to the deli chain.

The free tea offer is part of McAlister’s “Sweet Sips Tea Fest,” which includes limited-time flavors, a sweepstakes and more through August.