Faux German heiress Anna Sorokin was granted release from federal custody Wednesday but with a major caveat: a complete social media ban.

As Bloomberg reported, Sorokin, the inspiration behind Netflix’s “Inventing Anna” must also pay a $10,000 bail and be confined to a home with electronic monitoring.

A judge ruled Sorokin “has demonstrated interest in pursuing legitimate employment in the Untied States, pursuits that will face heavy public scrutiny,” according to The Daily Beast.

Anna Delvey-Sorokin, charged with grand larceny for alleged multiple thefts totaling $275,000, appears in New York State Supreme Court, in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

The Russian-born German citizen has been in a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in New York for nearly 18 months after overstaying her visa.

She was taken into ICE custody just six weeks after being released on parole in 2019. Her release came three years into a four-to-12 year sentence on fraud charges including grand larceny, according to Variety and Bloomberg.

Sorokin’s social media ban includes no access to Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, or TikTok. She famously used the platforms to document a lavish lifestyle while posing as Anna Delvey, a supposed German heiress worth millions.

Investigators said she defrauded more than $200,000 from hotels, banks, friends, acquaintances while consorting with Manhattan’s elite.

Netflix made a miniseries, “Inventing Anna” based off Sorokin’s life and crimes with Julia Garner playing the title role. She was nominated for an Emmy for the role.

The streaming giant reportedly paid Sorokin $320,000 to adapt her life story for the miniseries.