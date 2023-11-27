(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said the incredible teamwork and tenacity of PCSO units, Rye Fire and Flight for Life led to the successful rescue of a Chicago family of five on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

According to PCSO, on Wednesday morning a family of three adults and two children had gone for a hike on the Greenhorn Trailhead and were nearing the summit when they became hampered by the effects of the altitude, unexpected snow, and their experience level.

PCSO said as it was nearing dusk, the family realized they had a ways to go with no food and inadequate clothing for the dropping temperatures, the family called 911 for help.

PCSO’s volunteer Search and Rescue (SAR) team, along with the Sheriff’s Office Fire Team and Deputies, and Rye Fire and Flight for Life worked together to find the family. The SAR team was airlifted by Flight for Life to the top of North Peak, where they found the family with the help of GPS, giving them food, water, and warmth. As darkness fell, the SAR team hiked with the family about a mile over the peak where they were met with a fire crew who had hiked from the Bartlett Trailhead.

The entire group then hiked to the top of Ophir Creek where emergency vehicles were waiting. The family was brought down the mountain safely and rejoined family members who did not join in on the hike. The rescue was a nearly seven-hour operation said PCSO.

PCSO said while the rescue took extensive time and coordination, rescuers commended the family for the things they did that led to their successful rescue. The family had several items recommended in an outdoor survival kit and told family members of their hiking plans prior to beginning the hike.

Rescuers said the family also had the awareness to call for help before it became a life-threatening emergency, before it got dark, and before their cell phone died. The family also followed 911 instructions and remained in one location until rescuers could find them.

PCSO wants to remind hikers and anyone going on trails, or in the mountains to be prepared and aware of conditions and abilities before going out, especially during the time of year when conditions can change rapidly, and the sun sets earlier.