MARIETTA, Ga. (WTAJ) — The family of wrestling legend Scott Hall, who rose to popularity in the early 1990s under the name Razor Ramon, is preparing to take him off life support.

Hall was placed on life support after suffering multiple heart attacks following hip replacement surgery.

The surgery had serious complications and led to three heart attacks, leaving “The Bad Guy” on life support at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Georgia, according to fellow former WWE wrestler “Marvelous” Marc Mero.

“My thoughts and prayers are for Scott Hall who is on life support at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. We spent many years in WCW and WWE together. Some great memories,” Mero tweeted out.

Kevin Nash, a close friend of Hall’s, said the family planned to discontinue life support on Monday.

“Once his family is in place they will discontinue life support. I’m going to lose the one person on this planet I’ve spent more of my life with than anyone else. My heart is broken,” Nash wrote on Instagram.

Hall saw a massive rise to fame in the early ’90s as the Scarface-inspired Razor Ramon. After a number of Intercontinental title runs, Hall left the WWE to go back to WCW (World Championship Wrestling) where he helped revolutionize wrestling as we knew it by forming the New World Order, or nWo, with Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash.

Over the years, Hall developed a severe alcohol addiction that even played out on TV while in WCW and in TNA/Impact Wrestling as part of a storyline. He later sought treatment and got sober.

He has since been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice, once as himself with the nWo and once as the iconic Razor Ramon. In an acceptance speech, he famously said, “Hard work pays off, dreams come true. Bad times don’t last, but bad guys do.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Scott Hall and his family. Thinking of you all right now. Sending so much health, healing, love and strength your way. Xoxo,” Impact Wrestling Knockout Champion Mickie James tweeted Sunday afternoon.