Feeling lucky? Powerball jackpot rises to $545 million

INDIANAPOLIS — With no winner Saturday night, the Powerball Jackpot is now at $545 million.

The last winner of the Powerball was June 5 of this year. The winner was 69-year-old Clay Tousey of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. He took a lump sum of $196,706,252.17.

The next drawing is Monday night. If someone wins, they will be able to take home a lump sum of $392.1 million.

The odds of winning with just a purchase of a single ticket is 1 in 292 million. So, may they ever been in your favor.

