LOS ANGELES – A “Golden Girls”-themed pop-up diner opens to the public this weekend, and we’re getting a first look at the restaurant designed to look like the kitchen where so many slices of cheesecake were shared during the treasured sitcom.

Touches of Dorothy, Blanche, Rose, and Sophia will be evident throughout The Golden Girls Kitchen opening in Beverly Hills on July 30, also known as Golden Girls Day.

The fast-casual restaurant and bar will have an emphasis on dessert including cheesecake in a plethora of flavors like chocolate, strawberry, pumpkin, and Oreo.

The fully immersive experience will also have entrees like Sophia’s Lasagna Al Forno (meat or vegan), The Lanai: A “Miami style” Cuban Sandwich, Blanche’s Georgia Style Cookie, and the Bacon Lettuce Potato Sandwich (Say It Fast).

Fans will have the chance to take a picture in several Instagram-worthy spots throughout the restaurant like an homage to Blanche’s bedroom, a chance to grab some sun on the lanai, and a palm print backdrop.

The restaurant, which is a collaboration between Bucket Listers and Derek Berry, is selling tickets for reservations online. Each ticket comes with a 90-minute reservation as well as your choice of one main entree and slice of cheesecake.

If you can’t make it to California for the limited engagement, you’ll be glad to hear the pop-up will eventually hit the road.

An upcoming four-city tour will include stops in New York (Fall 2022), Miami (Winter 2022), San Francisco (Winter 2022), and Chicago (Spring 2023).

No word on if the pop-up will ever make a stop in St. Olaf.