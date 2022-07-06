MIAMI — A dog is back with its owner after police say a Miami, Florida couple stole it and held it for ransom.

The Monroe County (Florida) Sheriff’s Office says a Marathon woman contacted them on June 25 about texts from an unknown person. The texter was demanding $1,000 for the safe return of the woman’s husband’s service dog, a French bulldog named Sailor.

According to the sheriff’s office, the dog had gotten out of her house earlier that day. She says she searched the neighborhood and made a post on Facebook. After the post was made, she started receiving texts and calls from the suspects, who police identified as Reinier Fuentes, 33, and Lilianne Dominguez, 26.

The woman agreed to meet with Fuentes and Dominguez on June 26 in Miami. It was agreed upon that she would give them $1,000 in exchange for the dog.

Investigators say the suspects changed the location of the meeting place several times and told her they wanted to keep the dog before agreeing to meet at a local mall.

Fuentes and Dominguez were arrested at the mall by Miami-Dade police.

Sailor was unharmed and returned to its owners.

The couple was charged with grand theft, dealing in stolen property and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.