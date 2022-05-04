STARKE, Fla. — Police in Florida arrested a KFC worker accused of using customers’ credit cards to buy things online.

According to Bradford County Sheriff Gordon Smith, Markquerva Lumar would use her cell phone to take pictures and videos of drive-thru customers’ credit and debit cards at a KFC in Starke.

Booking photo of Markquerva Lumar, provided by Bradford County Sheriff

Lumar would then use the card info to buy items for herself online in the victim’s name, a post on Smith’s public Facebook read.

Investigators believe thousands of dollars of purchases were made.

The sheriff’s office said the theft does not reflect on the KFC or the other employees “who work hard and do the right thing everyday.” Police say Lumar’s coworkers cooperated during the investigation and helped locate victims.