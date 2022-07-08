BRANFORD, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested after he took a shorts-less swim in the Suwannee River while trying to evade capture from police this month.

Suwannee County deputies were called to a home in Branford on July 2 because a Gainesville man named Jesse Dean Lamb, 50, was refusing to leave.

Along the way, deputies learned the man had an arrest warrant out for failing to appear in court in 2021 on a suspended license charge.

Police say as they arrived, they saw Lamb, who was only wearing a pair of shorts, running toward the river.

One of the deputies chased him until Lamb jumped in the water and swam toward a floating dock and hid underneath.

The sheriff’s office said Lamb came out from his hiding place only to swim away again.

“Jesse told the Deputies that he was surrendering, but we already know Jesse is not a man of his word since he promised to show up in court in 2021 and didn’t,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office says at one point, Lamb lost his shorts and continued to swim in the nude.

He “was now skinny dipping in the river until he came to a large u-shaped dock and hid underneath it.”

A neighbor with an underwater camera started recording and found Lamb under the dock, refusing to come out.

Deputies say Lamb then tried to swim to the other side of the river.

The owner of the dock then lent deputies their boat, and police were able to take him into custody on the other riverbank.

Lamb was charged with resisting arrest without violence and failure to appear.