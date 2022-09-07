BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man was charged after police say he left dead animals on a memorial for the victims of the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, a dead duck was found on July 20, a dead raccoon on July 21, and a dead opossum on July 31. The carcasses were all found on a bench at the MSD Memorial Garden.

Surveillance video showed a man get out of a white Nissan on July 30. The man, who police identified as 29-year-old Robert Mondragon, was then seen going to the passenger’s side of the car before going to the memorial for several minutes.

Robert Mondragon

Mondragon was later pulled over in a white Nissan for an illegal window tint on July 31. A Parkland district deputy reportedly saw bird feathers and blood on the front passenger side floorboard. According to the sheriff’s office, Mondragon told the deputy he had a dead duck in his car because he likes “the metal and blood smell that emit from the dead animal.”

After obtaining search warrants for the suspect’s car, home, cellphone and social media accounts, investigators say they found a photo on Mondragon’s phone showing him holding a dead duck with its chest cavity cut out, as well as a photo of a dead raccoon on his car’s floorboard.

According to the sheriff’s office, Mondragon has an obsession with school shootings and the television series “American Horror Story.” They say his facial tattoos are based on the character Tate Langdon, who killed 15 students in a school shooting scene in the show’s first season.

Internet searches were also found on his phone that were reportedly about school shootings, how to break into steel doors, shootings involving multiple victims, pipe bombs, as well as slang terms for killing police officers. He’s also accused of sending texts about school shootings.

Investigators say two weeks before the end of the 2021-22 school year, Mondragon also walked the same path the accused Parkland shooter took from the high school to a local Walmart after the school shooting on Feb. 14, 2018.

Mondragon was charged with three counts of removing or disfiguring a tomb or monument as well as violation of probation for unrelated battery and indecent exposure counts, as well as violating a risk protection order.

Seventeen people were killed, and 17 were injured in the Parkland shootings on February 14, 2018. It is the deadliest high school shooting in U.S. history to date.