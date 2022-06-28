KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A Florida pastor was charged with exposing himself after police say he was seen masturbating on a Starbucks patio.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a man exposing his “sexual organs” and pleasuring himself at a Starbucks on W. Osceola Parkway on May 9, according to a Facebook post.

Special Victims Unit detectives determined Enginio Dali Muniz-Colon was a person of interest. They say he had similar charges that occurred at the same Starbucks.

Muniz-Colon was charged with exposure of sexual organs on June 27.

According to the sheriff’s office, Muniz-Colon is a pastor in Kissimmee and teaches online ministry cases.

He has been booked into the Osceola County Jail.