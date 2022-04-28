VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida police arrested a woman that was reportedly clocked going more than 90 miles per hour — with two toddlers in the vehicle that were not wearing a seatbelt or secured into a car seat.

Volusia County deputies say they stopped a driver around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday for going 91 mph in a 50 mph zone in Deland, Florida.

Two children, ages 2 and 3. were found asleep in the passenger seat and in the back seat. They were not wearing seatbelts, and there was not a car seat in the vehicle.

Photo courtesy of Volusia Sheriff’s Office

The woman told police she was driving from Leesburg, Florida to Daytona, and she left the kids’ car seats in another vehicle because she didn’t want to strap them in while they were sleeping.

“Deputies advised her if she crashed at the speeds she was traveling, she and both children likely would have been killed, as none of them were restrained,” the department wrote in a public Facebook post.

According to police, the woman told deputies she didn’t plan on getting in a crash.

She was arrested and charged with child neglect and possession of a substance (Tramadol).

Child restraint devices are required by law in Florida for children 5 and under.