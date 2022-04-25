FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. — A Florida sheriff showed no one is exempt from the law, not even his own daughter.

The Daily Mail reports Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith arrested his daughter last week for trafficking methamphetamine.

The arrest happened after a narcotics investigation involving Smith’s daughter, 38-year-old Kristen Kent, and an unrelated woman, 25-year-old Bailey Adaire Lee.

Photo courtesy of Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

“The last thing you want to see is your child in an orange jumpsuit with handcuffs on,” Smith told the Miami Herald.

In a Facebook post with the hashtag “#WeDontMethAround”, the sheriff’s office wrote, “Methamphetamine does not discriminate & neither do we. It does not matter who you are- No one is immune or exempt.”

Kent was charged with amphetamine traffic or methamphetamine 14 grams or over, drug equipment possession and or use, and cocaine possession.

Lee was charged with two counts of amphetamine traffic or methamphetamine 14 grams or over.